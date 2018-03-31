Ersilia (Pezutti) Leone Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018 at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church in Boardman, for Ersilia Leone, 97, who entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 31, surrounded by her loving family.

Ersilia Pezutti was born on January 20, 1921 in the village of Villa Sant’ Angelo, province of L’Aquila in Central Italy (Abruzzo). She treasured her many memories of growing up in her beautiful homeland, a simple yet pure life.

She was married for 62 years to her loving husband, Giovanni (John) Leone, who passed on September 7, 2013. John and Ersilia married in Italy and eventually settled in their new country, living most of their remaining years in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ersilia’s greatest gift was a genuine inner happiness and joyful heart – which gift remained with her until her last days on earth. Her greatest joys came from taking care of her family, reverence to her Catholic faith, especially La Madonna – Mary Mother of God, making all those who she came into contact with comfortable and content and cooking delicious Italian meals.

Ersilia’s memory will live on forever in her children, Dina (Jim) Rendinell, Joe (Barb) Leone and Denio (Marie) Leone; grandchildren, Deidra (Justin) Salamone, Nick and Jimmy Rendinell, Annie, Denio, Mary and John Leone, Rachel, Dina and Joey Leone; great-grandchild, Dylan Salamone and a sister-in-law, Mimi Leone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Domenica Pezutti; loving husband, John; brother, Roberto; sister-in-law, Angela Pezutti; sisters Nina Tuccella and Giannina DeMatteis and brothers-in-law, Enzo Leone, Mario DeMatteis and Dante Tuccella.

Family and friends may meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 6, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church prior to the funeral Mass when there will be a visitation in the church chapel.

The Leone family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Fox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eliza Jennings Devon Oaks, 2345 Crocker Road, Westlake, Ohio 44145.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 3 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.