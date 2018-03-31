Evelyn M. Mills Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Evelyn M. Mills will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Smith Corners United Methodist Church.

Evelyn made her final journey home on Saturday, March 31, 2018 surrounded by her family.

She was born March 24, 1936 in Youngstown to Nelson and Jeanette Ford.

Evelyn graduated from South High School in 1953 and married her best friend and the love of her life, Thomas R. Mills, Sr., on December 13, 1954.

After raising her five children she later retired from PNC Bank in 1998, after 15 years, to care for her mother.

Evelyn enjoyed meeting monthly with her best friends “The Girls” since high school to play cards and monthly lunches with high school classmates.

She was a member of Smith Corners United Methodist Church where she had been the secretary in the past and was a member of the Ladies Circle.

Evelyn enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Tom R. Mills, Jr. of McDonald, Lynn (Frank) Giordano of Canfield, Brenda (Duane) Holcomb of Canfield and George (Jennifer) Mills of Austintown; 11 grandchildren, Frank (Nicolette) Giordano, Jessica (Michael) Provenzale, Travis (Aphdin) and Alanna (Drew), Tabitha Holcomb, Eric, Casey and Chelsea Mills, Heather Slusher, Holly Herdman and Heidi Mills; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Rocco and Frankie III Giordano, Timothy and Ryan Herdman, Jaxton Hawley, Caleb and Christopher Slusher and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; a son, John and a grandson, Scott Thomas Mills.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Smith Corners United Methodist Church.

Evelyn’s family would like to thank Dr. Sameh Youssef, Dr. Bryan Veynovich and Dr. Mark Memo, for their compassion and care and would also like to express their immeasurable gratitude to the doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, respiratory therapists, PCA’s and all the staff members at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley for their exceptional care given to Evelyn and the emotional support to family members during her stay. Annette you were our angel at the most difficult time of our lives and Chad “what happens at Vibra stays at Vibra”! We love you all!

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to Smith Corners United Methodist Church or to your favorite charity.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

