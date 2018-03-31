‘Grilled Cheese with the SAEs’ raises money for Akron Children’s Hospital

They hope to make more than 400 grilled cheese sandwiches to raise about $3,000

It's all part of the fraternity's annual Grilled Cheese with the SAEs philanthropy event to help raise money for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s fraternity brothers at Youngstown State University were serving up sandwiches for a good cause on Saturday.

It’s all part of the fraternity’s annual Grilled Cheese with the SAEs philanthropy event to help raise money for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

This year, they took it on the road though, making the sandwiches out of a food truck with stops all across the Valley.

They hope to make more than 400 grilled cheese sandwiches to raise about $3,000. Every dollar made from the food truck goes directly to the hospital.

“It just really helps us maintain our focus of helping others in the community out by donating to Akron Children’s Hospital, and those are local children that they serve at that hospital every year,” said Trenton Cersoli, SAE’s local chapter’s president.

If you missed them Saturday afternoon, they’ll be out again at night in downtown Youngstown from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

