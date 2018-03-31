John W. Walker III Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 7 at the Gospel Baptist Church, 6235 Clingan Road, Poland, Ohio, for Mr. John W. Walker III, 96, of Struthers, who went to be with his Savior on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Mr. Walker was born April 22, 1921 in Roanoke, Virginia, a son of John W. II and Sarah Woods Walker.

He was a 1940 graduate of Scienceville High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He had worked for 29 years at Woodside Receiving Hospital and 30 years as a carrier with the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1976.

He was a faithful servant and member of the Gospel Baptist Church, its Soul-winning Ministry, Music Department and the Golden Eagles Senior Citizen Ministry.

He enjoyed painting as an artist, woodworking, music, especially playing the guitar, trumpet, saxophone, clarinet and he loved tennis.

He leaves to forever cherish his memories his wife, the former, Gwendolyn Hartman; his daughter, Sylvia D. (Min. Bruno) Malepou of Struthers; his stepchildren, Richard (Anna) Webster, Forest Webster, Earl Webster, Mary Davis and Barbara (Greg) Plute; a granddaughter, Ashley Burrell and several other stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Hazel Satterwhite Walker; second wife, Pauline Booher Walker; two brothers, David and Robert James Long and sisters, Donna Marie Long, Sophronia King and Robernette Harvey.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 7 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Gospel Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.