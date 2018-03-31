June A. Cletta Napolitano Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – June Arlene Reed Cletta Napolitano, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, entered her Heavenly home on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Family surrounded her as she began her final journey.

June was born to Ruth Dambaugh Reed and Frank Reed on January 8, 1938 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from New Castle High School and later attended Youngstown State University.

She worked as a secretary at Lockley Machine Company, as an office manager at Columbus Services and loan processor at Federal Assurance Corporation.

In 1958, June married Albert Cletta, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1982.

After a 26 year courtship, June married Frank Napolitano in 2012. She was a devoted wife, as well as a loving mother to Lee Ann Cletta Nelson (Brent) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Richard Cletta (Catrina) of Summerland Key, Florida and Russell Cletta (Harry Gundersen) of Venice Beach, California. She joyfully welcomed six grandchildren, Rebecca Nelson, Rachel Nelson, Amy Nelson, Mckayla Nelson, Randi Cletta and Brandon Cletta and two great-grandchildren, Joshua Cletta and Annabella Cletta. She shared a life-long bond with her sister, Priscilla Anderson (James) and brother, David Reed (Judith).

June brought great love, joy and beauty to everyone and everything she encountered.

June believed that she was her brother’s keeper and reached out to many individuals and organizations. She enthusiastically volunteered with Junior Guild in the Jameson Hospital Gift Shop, at the Butler Avenue Veteran’s Administration Office, in the Challenges Senior Center and with the Epworth Church. She received a Type 0 Hero award from the American Red Cross for generously donating blood over the years. She was called to help children, seniors, the hungry, the ill and the lonely.

June had a beautiful soul and was a source of joy to everyone who met her. She loved traveling with Frank and their friends to Alaska, Bermuda, Colorado, Hawaii, California, Florida and the Caribbean. She was a natural athlete who walked hundreds of miles, raced down ski slopes and charged up bike paths. She played a wicked game of dominoes and hosted countless picnics and holiday gatherings.

June brought beauty to everything she touched and to everyone who saw her beautiful blue eyes. She loved decorating her home and yard, planting thousands of flowers over the years. She made every holiday a celebration and celebrated everyday life as well.

Please join the family in remembering this remarkable woman at the William and Roger DeCarbo Funeral Home at 926 Cunningham Ave. on Friday, April 6 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Her life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 805 E. Washington Street on Saturday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m.

“My home is in Heaven. I’m just traveling through this world.” – Billy Graham

