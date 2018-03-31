Lowellville church hides 15,000 Easter eggs for Valley children to find



LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of locals went out to Lowellville High School’s football field Saturday for one of the largest egg hunts in the area.

Holy Rosary Church put 15,000 eggs on the field for children to collect.

Organizer and Youth Program Director at Holy Rosary Church Dominic Donofrio says this event is fun for the family, but the funds they raise will do even more good for the community.

“That pays for books, education programs, charity events that we with the Community Kitchen and some other local charities and the Lowellville food pantry — all that money filters into the local community and our church,” he said.

About $8,000 was raised from the egg hunt’s sponsors.