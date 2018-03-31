Marshals arrest Ohio man wanted in ex-girlfriend’s slaying

Yaphet Bradley, charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

CLEVELAND (AP) – A fugitive task force has arrested a man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland.

A U.S. Marshals Service spokesman says 35-year-old Yaphet Bradley rammed a task force vehicle and tried to flee before being taken into custody Friday night in Cleveland. A 25-year-old woman with Bradley was arrested for felony drug warrants.

Authorities say Bradley shot 31-year-old Miriam Johnson, of Cleveland Heights, in the head and stabbed her multiple times before disposing of her body earlier this month. He’s charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

A second man has been charged with gross abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping Bradley.

Court records don’t indicate whether Bradley has any attorney.

