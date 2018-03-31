Mildred A. “Millie” Serensky Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mildred “Millie” Serensky (nee Meser), wife of the late Steven J. Serensky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 31, surrounded by her family.

Mildred was born on March 22, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents John and Barbara (Fok) Meser.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1944.

After marrying, she moved from the city to Berlin Center, Ohio, where she helped to run the family farm while raising seven children.

She later retired from Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio.

Mildred is survived by her children, Steven L. “Butch” Serensky, Richard Serensky, Fran (Lawrence) Hall, Joseph (Denise) Serensky, Tom (Sandy) Serensky and Sue (James) Dreiling; her 13 grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her late husband, Millie was predeceased by her son, Robert “Bronco” Serensky and her grandson, Scott Serensky. Her sisters, Ann Tomanio and Mary Fintor, as well as her brothers, Michael, Duke and James “Zip” Meser also preceded her in death.

Nothing made Millie happier than spending time with her family. Her favorite hobbies included cooking for her family and playing Bingo and card games.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday April 3 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Friends may also call 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 4 at St. Michael Parish followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

