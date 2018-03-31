Ohio treatment center owner target of Medicaid fraud probe

CLEVELAND (AP) – The federal government wants to seize $3.5 million in assets from the owner of two Ohio substance abuse treatment centers alleging he conducted an extensive Medicaid fraud billing scheme from 2015 to 2017.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland filed a forfeiture complaint last week against 38-year-old Ryan Sheridan.

No charges have been filed against Sheridan. His attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman says there’s an ongoing investigation into fraud and money laundering at Sheridan’s Braking Point Recovery Services centers in suburban Youngstown and suburban Columbus.

The centers were shut down in October 2017 during raids by federal and state investigators.

A complaint says Braking Point received $31 million in Medicaid reimbursements from 135,000 claims between 2015 and 2017.

