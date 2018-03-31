Phantoms sweep weekend series over Team USA

Youngstown scored five goals in the second period

By Published:
The Youngstown Phantoms have won two straight after their 6-1 win Saturday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-The Youngstown Phantoms used a 5-goal 2nd period to lead the way to a 6-1 win Saturday afternoon, sweeping the weekend series against Team USA.

Youngstown fell behind in the first period when Marshall Warren’s shot thru traffic found its way to the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

But that would be the only goal that Ivan Prosvetov would allow, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

Eric Esposito opened the scoring for the Phantoms in the 2nd period which opened the floodgates for Youngstown. He would score again in the third period

Less than three minutes later Youngstown took the lead and never looked back thanks to Mike Regush who notched his 18th of the season.

Nicholas Cardelli, Chase Gresock, and Max Ellis also scored in the win.

The Phantoms return to action at home Friday night against Chicago for a 7:05PM matchup.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s