Phantoms sweep weekend series over Team USA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-The Youngstown Phantoms used a 5-goal 2nd period to lead the way to a 6-1 win Saturday afternoon, sweeping the weekend series against Team USA.

Youngstown fell behind in the first period when Marshall Warren’s shot thru traffic found its way to the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

But that would be the only goal that Ivan Prosvetov would allow, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

Eric Esposito opened the scoring for the Phantoms in the 2nd period which opened the floodgates for Youngstown. He would score again in the third period

Less than three minutes later Youngstown took the lead and never looked back thanks to Mike Regush who notched his 18th of the season.

Nicholas Cardelli, Chase Gresock, and Max Ellis also scored in the win.

The Phantoms return to action at home Friday night against Chicago for a 7:05PM matchup.