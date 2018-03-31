Ramon Dale “Ray” Robinson Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Ramon Dale “Ray” Robinson, 77, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 due to complications with Vascular Dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ray was born November 12, 1940 in Cleveland to Harold William and Dorotha (Fowler) Robinson.

He graduated from the former Vienna High School, now Mathews in 1958 and lived in the Vienna area most of his life.

After graduation, Ray enlisted and served six years in Army Reserves.

Later, with his wife, he was owner/operator of Robinson’s Woods for over 30 years.

Ray is survived by his wife, Sandra (Tirlea) Robinson whom he married on April 24, 1965; daughter, Barbara Robinson of Vienna; daughter, Christine (Frank) Geremia of Orlando, Florida and three grandchildren, Joshua Robinson, Alexandria and Giada Geremia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Alice Jane Brown.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley and O’Brien Memorial Health Care for the kind and compassionate care they extended to Ray and the consideration extended to his family.

According to Ray’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

He will be laid to rest in Vienna Township Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Alzheimer’s Association in Ray’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.