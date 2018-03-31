Rev. James E. Murrin, Jr. Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Rev. James E. Murrin, Jr., age 76, of Vernon Road, West Salem Township, quietly passed from this life into the waiting arms of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 31, 2018 surrounded by family and loved ones.

He was born in Greenville on March 20, 1942 to James E. Murrin, Sr. and Ethelwyn “Becky” (Fry) Murrin.

He was a 1961 graduate of Reynolds High School and was ordained into the ministry on October 4, 1981.

James, a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior, was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship, where he had participated in several mission trips, including Honduras and Kentucky. He was most recently employed a Target Industries, Kinsman, Ohio and had previously been employed as a clerk for 26 years at the former Trinity Industries.

James loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman and belonged to the White Oak Shooting Club. He also enjoyed riding his big green tractor, playing the guitar and volunteering with the Harmonica Aires.

On September 7, 1961 he married the former Patricia R. Grinnell, she survives at home. Also surviving are two daughters, Alicia Link and her husband, Francis of Dayton, Ohio and Maureen Tishov and her husband, Dennis of Greenville; four sons, Dean Murrin of Greenville, Jeremy Murrin and his wife, Shelly of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Justin Murrin and his wife, Nicole of Greenville and Jared Murrin and his wife, Corrie of Greenville; a sister, Charlotte Crawford and her husband, Bill of Watkinsville, Georgia and four brothers, Raymond Murrin and his wife, Nita of Greenville, William Murrin and his wife, Vonna of Enterprise, Alabama, Charles Murrin and his wife, Marlene of Greenville and Todd Murrin and his wife, Karen of Greenville; 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant granddaughter, Amber Lee Murrin.

Calling hours will be Thursday, April 5, 2018, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be held Friday, April 6, 2018, 2:30 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. Vince Bellanca, officiating.

Burial with committal prayers will be in Rock Ridge Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of James E. Murrin, Jr. may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 4 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.