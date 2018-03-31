Students in Florida hold rally supporting gun rights

Sophomore Chloe Deaton, one of the organizers, wore a T-shirt that read, “my rights don’t end where your feelings begin”

By Published:
Protests Generic

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (AP) — Some students at a Florida high school have staged a walkout in support of gun rights.

Florida Today reports the group from Rockledge High School in Brevard County briefly walked out of class Friday to demonstrate support for the Second Amendment. School administrators estimated the crowd at about 75.

They walked onto the school’s track with the American flag and signs that said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” and “I support the right to bear arms.” After about 20 minutes, they returned to class.

Sophomore Chloe Deaton, one of the organizers, said the event was meant to clear up misconceptions about the Second Amendment, not support or oppose any particular political stances.

She wore a T-shirt that read, “my rights don’t end where your feelings begin.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s