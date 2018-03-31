Tanya N. Hopkins Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ms. Tanya N. Hopkins, 66, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

She was born to William Ash and Roma Russell on March 27, 1952.

She was a vibrant and loving soul. Her love and warmth held the family together after the death of their mother, Roma. She embodied the role of mother and sister in her strength.

She graduated in 1970 from South High School and loved poetry and history.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Anthony Hopkins; brothers, Henry “Punchy” Gillam (Cecilia), Daniel Ash (Sara) and David Ash; sisters, Randi Russell (whom she raised like a daughter), Traci Miller (Melvin), Kim Figeroa (Osvaldo) and Kori Ash-Holloway (Wayne); nieces and nephews, Ja’Lyn Roma Russell, whom was like a granddaughter to her, Aaron Gillam and a host of others; Godchildren, Kelly Bowell, Jessica Bowell and daughter, Marina, James Loosemore and his daughter, Harmony and special friends, Lynne Loosemore, Denise Warren, Raheema “Callie” Franklin and Brenda Scott.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the directors at Conley and VandenBerg Funeral Home, Youngstown.