Tracking rain and snow for Easter weekend

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.

Sunshine is expected to start the weekend. Clouds will increase through the day and rain chances return by tonight.

Easter Weekend Weather:

Saturday: High: 53 Starts dry with sun – Chance for rain showers this evening

Sat Night: Low: 29 Windy – Rain mixing to snow showers. Little to no accumulation.

Sunday: High: 41 Chilly. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry early. Some sun into the afternoon.

Watching for a system to bring snow showers late Sunday night into early Monday morning. More rain and snow showers expected through the middle of the week.

SEE THE FORECAST HERE

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

