Wilma C. Loney Obituary

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (Formerly Niles) – Wilma C. Loney, 87, of Worthington, Ohio, formerly of Niles passed away Saturday, March 31, surrounded by her family, following a brief illness.

Daughter of James and Catherine (Myers) Welsh, Wilma was born June 25, 1930 in Youngstown.

She was raised in Girard, and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1948.

In 1954, Wilma married the love of her life, Patrick Loney, Jr. and moved to Niles where they raised their six children.

During that time she worked at St. Stephen’s School and Parish, Mt. Carmel Parish, and St. Joseph’s Parish of Warren, and she was a member of the Niles Catholic Women’s Club.

Wilma especially cherished the time she spent supporting her grandchildren in their various activities.

Wilma is survived by her six children, Anne Leach of Youngstown, Ohio, Polly Loney of Worthington, Ohio, Katy (Tom) Cullivan of Hilliard, Ohio, Pat (Kelly) Loney of Columbus, Ohio, Michael (Michelle) Loney of Boardman, Ohio and Susy Loney (Susan Beam) of Avon Lake, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Patrick Leach, Clare (Don) Weaver, Jack Cullivan, Breen Cullivan, Brigid Cullivan, Sara Loney, Brendan Loney, Brad Byers, Tessa Loney and Ben Beam; brother-in-law, Richard Coughlin of Boardman, Ohio and many nieces and nephews who were vey much a part of her life.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Pat; her parents; brother, William (Joan) Welsh and sisters, Ellen (Bob) McFadden, Catherine Coughlin and Patricia (Chuck) Taylor.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home in Niles, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Reverend Phillip Rogers at St. Stephen Church in Niles, Ohio.

Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Wilma’s name to St. Stephen Church.

