Yonder Alonso’s grand slam leads Cleveland over Mariners 6-5

Yonder Alonso hit his third career grand slam in the first inning

Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

SEATTLE (AP) – Yonder Alonso hit his third career grand slam in the first inning, Yan Gomes added a two-run shot and the Cleveland Indians held on for a 6-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Alonso and Gomes provided the big blows off Seattle starter James Paxton, who struggled with command and failed to make it out of the fifth inning.

Alonso was the beneficiary of a pair of two-out walks in the first inning to Edwin Encarnacion and Rajai Davis that loaded the bases. Paxton (0-1) left a fastball in the middle of the plate and Alonso clubbed his first grand slam since June 6, 2015, when he was with San Diego. It was just his 12th career home run against left-handed pitching.

Gomes’ two-run shot became the difference, driving a 2-2 fastball from Paxton to the deepest part of Safeco Field. Paxton gave up six earned runs and walked four.

Paxton’s day would have been worse if not for Ichiro Suzuki showing that he can still be a defensive star even at age 44.

Suzuki robbed Jose Ramirez of a home run leading off the third inning, timing his leap perfectly to reach above the wall in left field and pull back a ball that appeared destined for the bullpens beyond the fence. Suzuki also had his first two hits for Seattle since July 21, 2012, before he was traded to the New York Yankees.

Suzuki reached on an infield single and scored in the third inning, and moved into 21st place by himself on the all-time hits list with a two-out single off Andrew Miller in the seventh. Suzuki passed Cap Anson on the hits list with 3,082.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco wasn’t at his best, either, but pitched into the sixth inning to get the victory. Carrasco (1-0) gave up five runs and seven hits, but didn’t walk a batter.

Seattle worked its way back from the early four-run deficit on the strength of home runs by Mitch Haniger and a two-run shot by Nelson Cruz in the sixth inning to pull within 6-5. Cruz had just one home run in his first 48 at-bats last season; he’s got two in six at-bats this year.

But Seattle could never draw even as Zach McAllister and Andrew Miller pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, before Cody Allen pitched the ninth for the save.

Robinson Cano led off the eighth inning with a bloop double but never advanced. Guillermo Heredia, pinch-hitting because Cruz twisted his right ankle, was unable to bunt Cano to third and flew out. Miller finished the inning with strikeouts of Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy

