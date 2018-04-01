Accumulating snow returns tonight

Easter Sunday

Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Highs will only reach the lower 40s this afternoon. That’s about 10 degrees below average for the start of April.

APRIL SNOW SHOWERS

A quick-moving system will push into the Valley around midnight tonight. Scattered snow showers will be likely, mainly in the southern portion of the viewing area. Trace to 2 inches is expected in that area. The further north, the less snow there will be.

As for the week ahead, there are a few systems we continue to watch. Our only dry day continues to be Monday. A wave of warmth arrives for Tuesday with the next front, bringing temperatures in the 60s and widespread rainfall.

For a full breakdown of the April snow, click “Play” on the video above.

SEE THE FORECAST HERE

