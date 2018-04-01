Canfield crime activity: Police say man didn’t pick child up from bus

Thursday, March 15

100 block of Lisbon St., Kylie Coates, 36, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Friday, March 16

400 block of W. Main St., police were called to a car versus pedestrian accident. Police said the pedestrian failed to yield to the vehicle. No charges were filed.

Saturday, March 17

Herbert Road, Robert Feezle, III, 25, of Warren, charged with possession of marijuana. Amy Smeltzer, 27, of Youngstown, charged with possession of marijuana and cited for speeding during a traffic stop.

Sunday, March 18

6:51 p.m. – E. Main Street, Michael A. Tarr, II, 42, of Struthers, charged with open container, driving under suspension and defective exhaust during a traffic stop. Police said Tarr had a half-empty bottle of vodka in the vehicle. He told police that he drank some of it while he was watching golf and then left to take his children home, according to a police report.

W. Main Street, Timothy McCoy, 47, of Salem, charged with drug abuse — marijuana. Roxanne Phillips, 22, of Lisbon, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Struthers Municipal Court.

Hilltop Boulevard, Arthur Williams, 19, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse — marijuana and unsafe vehicle during a traffic stop.

10:55 p.m. – 500 block of N. Briarcliff Dr., report of a man trespassing on private property. He was given a criminal trespass warning and told to stay away from the property.

Monday, March 19

100 block of Fifth Ave., John R. Wagner, 31, of Salem, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

44:12 p.m. – 400 block of Fairground Blvd., officers were called to check on the welfare of a man who was not present to get his child off of the bus. The child stayed with a neighbor until officers arrived and the father was located. Police said it was not the first time that the incident happened. A report was taken, and Children Services was notified. The man had been charged with child endangering in the past for similar issues as well as reports that his child didn’t attend school and wasn’t called off for the day.

4:12 p.m. – E. Main Street, Marissa Hird, 24, of Struthers, arrested and charged with OVI, drug abuse — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to control and a marked lanes violation. Police said Hird was weaving back and forth while driving, at one point, driving up over a curb near Tequila Jalisco’s. Police said Hird appeared confused and believed that she hit a pothole. She told police that she had taken prescribed medication and was tired due to having blood drawn earlier and not sleeping, according to a police report. Police said she failed a field sobriety test, and a bag of marijuana was found in the vehicle. Police said she later admitted to taking Ativan for stress.

Tuesday, March 20

100 block of Lisbon St., Thomas Abram, 41, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

