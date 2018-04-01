Dangers in new smoking trend among teens

One Juul Pod is the equivalent of one pack of cigarettes. 

Daryl Cura demonstrates an e-cigarette

 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you know what “Juuling” is? Well, your kid might. But, despite what they may believe it’s actually pretty dangerous.

Dr. Mike Sevilla, from the Family Practice center of Salem, was in the studio Sunday morning with more information on this unsettling trend.

The term “vaping” has bubbled up in the past couple of years, but kids have now moved on from that. The term now is “juuling,” the scary part is that smoking, vaping and juuling all mean the same thing, the intake of nicotine.

Juuling is another name for e-cigarettes, and kids and adults are noticing them because they are the fastest growing e-cigarette in the US market.

Why are they so popular? The first reason is that they are so small and easy to hide from, say, school officials. They look like a computer flash drive, and, in fact, they can charge in a computer USB port. Secondly, they’re popular because they’re flavored with names like creme brûlée, cool cucumber, and mango. Third, the most important reason they’re popular is because of the perception that they’re safe.

Sevilla says one Juul Pod is the equivalent of one pack of cigarettes.

The Surgeon General of the United States has already outlined the other potential health dangers like Brain Risks and Addiction.

Sevilla said it is important to research Juuling and find out more information on the topic, especially parents.

