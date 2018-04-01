Emotional video: Arizona trooper makes final call to dispatch before retiring

PHOENIX, AZ (WKBN) – A video of an emotional goodbye from Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Mike Gilberg has been making its rounds online.

According to Fox News, Gilberg signed off for the last time on March 28, when the video was posted on YouTube by Rachel Gilberg, to start his retirement.

Trooper Mark Gilberg of our Kingman District gives his last call as he completes 37yrs and 3 weeks of service to the department and citizens of AZ. Thank you Mark for your dedicated service. (You might want tissues) https://t.co/gbSBeHLRCr — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 30, 2018

“152. Badge 2988 began his career March 11, 1981. This will be my final 10-7,” Gilberg said.

“10-4, and you’re making me cry too. Did everyone copy that?” the dispatcher said.

“I just wanted to thank everybody for everything that they’ve ever done. It’s been an honor and a privilege and a great career. It’s been a great adventure — thank everybody that’s ever helped me and, uh, as I said it’s been an honor and a great privilege to serve in this great department — work with all you fine people. This is 152, badge 2988, 37 years and three weeks later. It’s been a great ride, thank you very much and keep smiling.”

“Still 152, and thank you for your service too and we appreciate everything that you have done. And congratulations on your tenure, that’s awesome, and you have — for good luck in your future endeavors, we appreciated it.”