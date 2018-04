LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Easter didn’t end on such a positive note for one family in Leetonia.

Their garage caught fire late Sunday night on East High Road. It was fully engulfed when firefighters got there, who had to bring an additional tanker in for more water supply.

The family lost lawn mowers and a UTV (utility task vehicle).

The State Fire Marshal is coming in to find out exactly what caused the fire.