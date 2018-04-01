Firefighter takes to Facebook after drivers don’t move over near crash scene

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Standing on a bridge that spans over State Route 11, Liberty Township Fire Lt. Chris Olson pointed out where he and his partner responded to a rollover crash last week.

Because of where it happened, he says they needed to pull off the road into the passing lane to help the victim.

But even though their lights were flashing…

“I was not able to get out of the vehicle because passing motorists were not pulling over, they were not slowing down,” Olson said.

After a minute or so, he was able to stand on the running board but still had to wave motorists to the other lane.

“We had a lot of people who were kinda making eye contact with me while we were trying to move them over, acting like, well, there was no room for me to go so instead of slowing down they just kept their foot on the gas and were blowing right by us,” he said.

Olson is frustrated because he says this happens all the time.

“The problem is, is it becomes very dangerous for us,” he said.

“There’s not much room for error. If a car would drift over that white edge line to come in contact with something that’s parked on the side of the road…” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Pat Abel.

So, Olson took to the Liberty Township Fire Department’s union Facebook page to remind people about the state law and it’s importance to emergency responders.

“[At the time] 295 shares and … 19,750 people were reached with this,” Olson said.

And it’s resonating with their followers.

“It seems as though we’re getting the entire public who is feeling as though this is a safety issue and that they need to spread the word. So, we think it’s a great thing it’s reaching so many people in such a short time,” Olson said.

The moral of the story — move over and slow down to make room for emergency responders to do their jobs.