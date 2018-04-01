First Energy Solutions files for bankruptcy

(WKBN) – First Energy Solutions filed for bankruptcy late Saturday night. The company hopes to restructure more than $1 billion of debt.

This will only affect First Energy Solutions and First Energy Nuclear Operating companies. First Energy President and CEO Charles E. Jones said in a prepared statement, this will not affect anyone who gets electrical service from First Energy.

“First Energy and its other subsidiaries are not part of this Chapter 11 filing.The six million customers of our regulated utilities will continue to receive the same reliable service, while our regulated generation facilities will continue normal operations,” Jones said.

Last Thursday First News told you First Energy planned to close its nuclear power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

