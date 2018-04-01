Giannios Candy Store overflows with locals on Easter

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Giannios Candy Store in Struthers might have been the most popular place in the Valley Sunday. Many people were out getting their last minute Easter candy deals.

27 First News Reporter Brittany Bissell was there to find out what makes it such a special tradition.

“A lot of years we’d see the same people at the front of the line every year. People that are coming here that used to come with their grandparents, that after 40 years they’re bringing their own kids, it really makes me proud,” said John Giannios, the owner of the candy shop.

Customers were strolling in and out until 4:00 in the afternoon, loading up baskets full of candy keeping the store workers busy with re-stocking the shelves, but none of them mind spending Easter at Giannios.

“A lot of people would say oh you give up your Easter and stuff, but I get to share Easter with everybody around here ya know, plus you get to see everybody here, they’re all in good moods,” said store worker, Joe Kirkpatrick.

The candy sales at Giannios will continue throughout the week.