Harlan H. Hawkins Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Harlan H Hawkins, age 85, of Newton Falls, passed away into eternal life on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren of natural causes.

On July 13, 1932, in Minerva, Ohio, Chester L. and Ruth E. (Fawcett) Hawkins were blessed with the birth of their son, Harlan.

Harlan had lived in Newton Falls most of his life working as a boiler inspector for Rockwell International for 23 years and then at Thompson Steel for 17 years.

He was a member of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War.

He enjoyed sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Memories of Harlan will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Shirley Hawkins of Newton Falls; his sons, Jeff (Theresa) Hawkins and Todd Hawkins all of Newton Falls; his daughter, Lynn (Joseph) Thiry of Newton Falls; his brother, Jerry (Ruby) Hawkins of Warren; his five grandchildren, Jeffery Hawkins, Matthew Hawkins, Melissa Pugh, Laura Frazee and Adam Thiry and five great-grandchildren.

Harlan is preceeded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.

Per Harlan’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Per Harlan's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.