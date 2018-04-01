Harold B. Deafenbaugh Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Harold B. Deafenbaugh, 64, of New Springfield, passed away after a short battle with cancer Sunday, April 1, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Harold was born December 19, 1953 in Barnesville, Ohio, son of Karl and Betty Fisher Deafenbaugh.

Although a longtime resident of New Springfield, he was raised in Chippewa and a 1972 graduate of Northwestern High School.

Harold was employed with Standard Steel Specialty in Beaver Falls, where he was a journeyman machinist and worked as head of maintenance.

He was a proud volunteer of Destination ImagiNation creative problem-solving competition, where he worked with local youth helping to make a difference in their lives.

When not working, Harold enjoyed building and constructing projects at home. He could fix most anything and always gave a hand to anybody that needed help. He most especially loved spending time with his family and grandson.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Shaw Deffenbaugh, who he married August 6, 1977; also surviving are his three daughters, Lisa (Mike) Catauro of Brownsburg, Indiana, Jennifer Deafenbaugh of Nashville, Tennessee and Samantha (Ryan) Eitniear of Delta, Ohio; one grandson and three granddaughters; mother, Betty Deafenbaugh of Chippewa; four brothers, Ralph (Patricia) Deafenbaugh, Lee (Linda) Deafenbaugh, Phillip (Michelle) Deafenbaugh and Bruce (Andrea) Deafenbaugh; four sisters, Linda (John) Meikle, Margaret Wood, Mary Means and Beverly (Joe) Zello; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

His father, Karl Deafenbaugh preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 6 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 3 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.