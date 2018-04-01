Helen “June” (Wright) Birtalan Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Helen “June” (Wright) Birtalan, age 92, died at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at the Community Care Center in Alliance.

She was born February 10, 1926 in Sebring, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles Dean and Beulah Irene (Davis) Wright.

June worked as a registered nurse at the Salem Community Hospital for 40 years, retiring in 1988.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Kensington, a graduate of Augusta High School and did her nurse’s training at Massillon City Hospital.

June’s hobbies were cross stitching, crossword puzzles and crocheting.

Her husband, Paul Birtalan, whom she married July 4, 1947, preceded her in death on June 5, 2012.

Survivors include three sons, Robert (Debra) Birtalan of Jacksonville, Florida, Scott Birtalan of Salem and Gregory (Pam) Birtalan of Salem; a daughter, Dena Zines of Deerfield; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Two sisters and a brother also preceded her in death.

Per her wishes, no services or calling hours will be held.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.