It’s no April Fool’s: snow accumulates overnight

The bulk of a system skirting to our south, leaves us waking up to snow accumulation Monday morning.

A trace to 2″ is possible across The Valley. The better of that will be south of Youngstown, while north of Youngstown will see lighter snowfall of up to an inch.

Midday temperatures Monday of upper 40s will allow a majority of that snow to melt.

TUESDAY’S STORM CHANCE

Models are showing heavy rain arriving Tuesday morning. It will be off and on in the afternoon and as the front passes Tuesday night, winds have the potential to become gusty, in the 40s. We have the potential to see some storms with this front. Stay updated on timing of the gusty rain and storms both on air and online with Storm Team 27.

