Joseph R. Brickell Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Joseph R. Brickell, 90, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at his home.

Joseph was born on March 13, 1928, to Nay and Gay (Buchann) Brickell in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, Joseph worked as a fabricator for Westinghouse, until his retirement.

He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Reynolds VFW.

Joseph is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Robert) Carr of Greenville and Marsha Albaugh of Sharpsville; sons, Joseph (Janet) Brickell of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Richard Dean Brickell of Greenville; ten grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by father, Nay Brickell; mother, Gay Brickell; wife, Isabella J. Brickell; son, Edward Brickell; three sisters and one brother.

Friends may call Wednesday, April 4 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place in the Rickert Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service.