Man leads officers on chase ending in river

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a man fired shots at officers during a traffic stop and led them on a chase that ended with the suspect’s vehicle going off an embankment into the Great Miami River, where he was pulled out of the water.

Dayton police say officers assisted in getting the man out of the river after the Sunday morning chase that ended about 1 a.m.

They say the suspect was taken to a hospital due to the temperature of the water. The man’s name and condition weren’t immediately released.

Dayton police Maj. Eric Henderson says no officers were injured.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

