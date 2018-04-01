Patricia “Patty” A. (Culver) Urick Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Mrs. Patricia “Patty” A. (Culver) Urick, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, April 1, 2018 in the emergency room of the Sharon Regional Medical Center. She was 70 years old.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on September 6, 1947, a daughter of the late Milton and Pauline (Kelly) Culver.

Patty had worked on the line at the former Packard Electric in Warren for 31 years before her retirement in 1999.

She was a longtime member of the Riverside Yacht Club in Ashtabula where she made countless trips perch fishing with her family and friends out on Lake Erie.

She loved playing bingo and was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma to her loving family.

Her memories will live on through with her husband of nearly 50 years, George T. Urick, whom she married on September 19, 1968; her children, Greg Urick of Brookfield, Ohio, Barb Sharos of Arizona, Tom Twitchell of Austintown, Ohio, Pete Urick of Champion, Ohio and Mike Urick of Chesterfield, Michigan; her brother, Larry Culver of Florida and by her ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Charlotte; grandson, Mike Vitello, and daughter-in-law, Tammy Urick.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Friends and family may send condolences online at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.