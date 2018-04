MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) –¬†According to First Energy, up to 2,100 people in Mercer County are currently without power.

More than 1,200 of those affected are in Hermitage.

We spoke with Mercer County Dispatch who told us the street lights in Hermitage are out, so police and fire are directing traffic through busy intersections.

Dispatch told us they weren’t sure why the power was out, but that Penn Power is working to fix the outage.

The power is estimated to be back on around noon, Sunday.