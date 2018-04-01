Rock Hall to get $4.1M sponsorship; also to join in festival

PNC's partnership with the Rock Hall will officially kick off on April 7

The Associated Press Published:
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will receive $4.1 million over five years to help expand its youth education programs and community activities.

The Rock Hall announced this week that PNC Bank has pledged $3.75 million to support free events, interactive exhibit storytelling and live music. The PNC Foundation pledged another $375,000 to help underwrite the youth education program Toddler Rock.

“There’s no limit to what can be accomplished when the power of rock and roll is combined with education,” Greg Harris, the Rock Hall’s CEO, said in a statement.

Paul Clark, regional president of PNC Bank, Cleveland, said music has the power to transcend boundaries of age, time and background, WKYC-TV reported.

“That power can be transformed into an educational and entertainment conductor that will bring the community together to create a stronger, more vibrant region,” Clark said.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reported the Rock Hall also is partnering with others to bring a music festival downtown this summer.

The inaugural InCuya festival on Aug. 25-26 will be presented by concert promoter AEG Presents in partnership with the Rock Hall, the city of Cleveland and Destination Cleveland. The cross-genre and multigenerational festival will feature national and local musicians. The full lineup and ticket prices for the festival have not been announced.

PNC’s partnership with the Rock Hall will officially kick off on April 7 with the hall hosting Celebration Day Powered by PNC. That event will mark the beginning of a week of celebrations leading up to this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 14 in Cleveland.

The April 7 event will feature activities including fireworks and a live performance headlined by 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Richie Sambora and Australia’s Orianthi, according to the Rock Hall.

City officials recently unveiled a study that showed nearly 570,000 visitors came to the Rock Hall in 2017.

