Ruth J. Jubach Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Ruth J. Jubach, 87, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 1, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Ellwood City on November 2, 1930, to the late George and Anna Marie Oma Bruner Jubach.

Ruth graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City in 1949.

She had worked for a time in the business offices at aircraft companies in California and also worked for various companies here, including Medusa Cement Company in Wampum but she was mainly known here as the longtime secretary to late Attorney Wilbert McKim.

Ruth was a longtime member of Holy Redeemer Parish, worshipping first at the former St. Agatha Church, where she was a member of Christian Mothers.

Ruth was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert Leo Jubach and Ronald George Jubach; one sister Rita Jubach Stetson and her nephew, Dr. Thomas Jubach.

Survivors include nieces and nephews and cousins.

No public visitation is planned.

A private blessing service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, April 4, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, with Rev. Fr. Mark Thomas, pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish, officiating.

Burial will follow in the family plot at Holy Redeemer Parish Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the donors favorite charity.

You may sign her guestbook online or send condolences at www.turnerfh.com.