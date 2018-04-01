Steven Manevich Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Steven Manevich, 30, of Vienna, lost his battle with addiction Sunday, April 1, at his residence.

Steven was born September 24, 1987, a son of David Manevich and Patricia Forde Manevich.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 2005 and from Pittsburgh Culinary Institute in 2007.

Steven was currently the executive chef at the Peter Allen Inn in Kinsman.

He enjoyed golfing with his friends and canoeing.

He was very loved by his family and will be dearly missed by his mother, Patricia (Keith Jones, Sr.) Manevich of Cuyahoga Falls; his father, David Manevich of Austintown; a sister, Deanna Manevich of Austintown; grandfather, William Manevich of Liberty and his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by grandparents, Steve and Margaret Forde and Donna Manevich.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 14 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel followed by a memorial service.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.