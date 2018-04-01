Thomas Young Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Thomas Young, age 64, of Leetonia, formerly of Columbiana, died on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on December 25, 1953 in Salem, the only son of the late Donald E. Young and the late Reba Long Carpenter.

Thomas was a 1972 graduate of Crestview High School and had worked at Columbiana Cadillac Buick Chevrolet in parts for 39 ½ years.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles in Leetonia as well as the VFW in Washingtonville.

Thomas was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, always cheering for the Steelers, Penguins and the Pirates. He also enjoyed Notre Dame football and his high school alma mater, Crestview Rebels.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Diana Thompson Young, whom he married on April 1, 1996; his stepmother, Patricia Young of Columbiana; daughter, Valarie Young of Canfield; stepdaughter, Nicole (John) Buffone of Leetonia; stepson, Christopher Hall of Leetonia and several half siblings. Thomas is also survived by a granddaughter, Mila Ronci; nine stepgrandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his aunt, Marilouise Zarnosky who raised him as a child.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018 at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Donations may be made in Thomas’s memory to Akron Children’s Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308-1062.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.