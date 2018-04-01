Williams pitches 6 no-hit innings, Pirates edge Tigers 1-0

Trevor Williams was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press Published:
DETROIT (AP) – Trevor Williams was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hung on to beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on a chilly Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Williams (1-0) threw 84 pitches, his count boosted by five walks, and was replaced by Michael Feliz to start the seventh. Nicholas Castellanos quickly ended the team no-hit bid with a one-out double down the left-field line.

George Kontos pitched the eighth and Felipe Rivero struck out the side in the ninth for his first save, finishing the combined two-hitter.

The doubleheader was caused by a rainout Saturday. This game drew 14,858 fans, the smallest crowd at Comerica Park since 12,415 saw the Tigers beat the Royals on May 2, 2006. Temperatures were expected to drop below freezing for the nightcap.

Williams has pitched 13 shutout innings in two career starts against the Tigers, allowing one hit. His effort came a day after Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson was taken out after throwing 102 pitches in six no-hit innings at Baltimore.

Michael Fulmer (0-1) gave up one run on four hits and two walks in eight innings, striking out three.

Gregory Polanco’s RBI double gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the first, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

The Tigers grounded into two double plays in the first three innings, then ran themselves out of the fourth with an inning-ending strikeout/caught stealing double play.

Williams walked two batters in the fifth, forcing action in the Pirates bullpen, but he escaped the inning with two flyballs. He pitched a 1-2-3 sixth before giving way to Feliz.

