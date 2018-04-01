Youngstown Cityscape holds 5k in Wick Park

Registration before April 7 is $17. It's $20 after that date

The Historic Wick Park.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Cityscape is hosting its first Wick Park 5K.

The walk/run will be on Saturday April 14, at the Wick Park Pavilion. The entire 3.1 mile race will be held within the park.

Registration before April 7 is $17. It’s $20 after that date. There will be medals and cash prizes for top finishers.

“The proceeds from this are going to begin the inside paths to the park and upgrading those. So that’s sort of the next thing on our list,” said Cityscape executive director Sharon Letson.

You can register to race or to volunteer here.

