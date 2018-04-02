Alberta J. “Bertie” Harry Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 6 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 North Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, for Alberta J. “Bertie” Harry, 89, of Columbiana, whom died Monday evening, April 2, 2018 at her residence.

Bertie was born April 20, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles B. and Mary (Lamprinstein) Goodwin and was a lifelong area resident.

She grew up on the North Side of Youngstown and graduated from The Rayen School.

Bertie worked for the John Hancock Insurance Company for 42 years, retiring in 1986.

She was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church and was a lover of dogs.

Bertie was sure to spoil her beloved dogs that she had over the years. She enjoyed traveling to Williamsburg, the Boston area and especially to Key West.

She leaves her husband, William Harry, Jr. whom she married March 27, 1954 and nieces and nephews, Gary (Carol) Hubbard and Nancy (Craig) Diehl.

There are no calling hours.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.