Anthony Gingher Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Anthony Gingher, 50, of East Palestine passed away unexpectedly at 10:27 a.m. Monday, April 2, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman.

Anthony was born October 9, 1967 to Arthur and Patricia (McCready) Gingher.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

Anthony is survived by his father, Arthur; stepmother, Bonnie; three brothers Eric, Arthur and Christian and a sister, Sara.

All services will be private.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home of East Palestine.