Austintown mom charged after investigation into baby’s injuries

Anita Hahn, 19, is charged with child endangering

By Published:
Anita Hahn, 19, is charged with child endangering in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman is charged with child endangering after an investigation into a two-month-old baby’s injuries.

The child’s mother, 19-year-old Anita Hahn, took the baby to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on February 7, 2017, according to a police report.

Police said the baby had two skull fractures on each side of his head.

Hahn told investigators that her boyfriend woke her up to tell her that something was wrong with her son. She said the boy’s head was swollen and he was screaming.

She told police that when she first took the boy to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman, she was told that the baby’s head was misshapen due to sleeping on it, according to a police report. She said she then took the child home but was convinced by her brother to take him to Akron Children’s Hospital for a second opinion.

According to the report, police were also investigating allegations that Hahn’s boyfriend abused her, but he wasn’t charged.

Hahn was arrested Saturday on a warrant for child endangering charges. The report did not say why Hahn was charged as a result of the investigation.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s