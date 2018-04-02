Barbara C. (Mogolich) Billett Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, April 6 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church for Barbara C. Billett, 93, who died Monday evening, April 2, in Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Barbara was born in Struthers on February 10, 1925 to her parents, Andrew and Barbara Oslakovic Mogolich.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a 70-year member of the church.

Her employment included Moyer Pants Factory, Century Foods and Youngstown Sheet & Tube during the war.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and listening to the radio; especially the Rush Limbaugh Show but most of all she enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Atlantic City twice a year with her husband.

Barbara leaves her caregivers, Frank and Catherine Billett and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anthony D. Billett whom she married April 12, 1947, died October 24, 2003; her brothers, Michael, Joseph and Andrew Mogolich and her sister, Mary Helen Stanchin.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, April 6 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

The family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield at Ashley Circle for the care given to Barbara and they ask that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in Barbara’s Memory.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

