Bazetta police crack 12-year-old cold case

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Bazetta have cracked a 12-year-old death investigation case.

Chief Michael Hovis announced today on the department’s Facebook page that they have identified the remains of a man whose partially decomposed body was found in an area of high grass at Mosquito Lake, near the dam.

The man’s remains were found by a family walking through the tall grass to go fishing.

Investigators believe the body had been there for eight months. The body was discovered July 23, 2006.

All that was left was a gold earring with no sign of clothing, shoes or signs of trauma.

The case was investigated exhaustively, even calling in a psychic at one point to help. The psychic said at the time that she thought his name may begin with a “J” such as James or Jamie.

More information on the case is expected to be revealed during a press conference this afternoon.

