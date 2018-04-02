Bomb squad called over unexpected package of Aspirin

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine Fire Department was called Monday morning when the East Palestine Family Medical Center received a suspicious package.

A small package was found at the front entrance to the medical center, although the staff was not expecting any deliveries.

Traffic was shut down on State Route 14 at the intersections of Route 14 and Rauch Road, as well as Route 14 and Hunston Road. Fire Chief Josh Brown ordered the evacuation of the medical center and requested a Mutual-Aid response from the New Waterford Fire Department. The Youngstown Bomb Squad was also requested to respond to the scene.

The bomb squad determined the package not to be a threat and instead found it was an unexpected delivery of Aspirin from Bayer Pharmaceuticals in Cincinnati.

The East Palestine Family Medical Center has since resumed normal operations.