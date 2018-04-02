Canfield man accused of assaulting deputy dog warden

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Syphard shoved and elbowed the deputy dog warden

By Published: Updated:
Jeffrey Syphard

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man was arrested Monday, accused of assaulting an employee with the Dog Warden’s Office.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Syphard shoved and elbowed the deputy dog warden.

The deputy dog warden went to Syphard’s house to follow up on unpaid dog licenses. Investigators say that’s when Syphard became angry and physical with him.

“The deputy dog warden was elbowed and they had a physical confrontation on the front porch. The deputy dog warden was shoved a couple of times and then elbowed,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

When a sheriff’s deputy got to the home, investigators said Syphard tried to slam a door in the deputy’s face.

Shortly afterward, he was arrested.

Both the Mahoning County Dog Warden and the sheriff say Syphard came to the Warden’s office just last month. He was angry because he had to pay a larger dog license fee, since he missed the deadline.

“… he just started screaming obscenities at all the staff members and claiming he wasn’t going to pay, wasn’t going to get a license and so forth,” Sheriff Greene said.

Syphard is charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s