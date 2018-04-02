Case of newborn found in trash waived to county court

NORTH BELLLE VERNON, Pa. (AP) – A woman charged after her newborn baby was found in a trash receptacle after she gave birth in a gas station restroom near Pittsburgh has waived her case to county court.

The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that 25-year-old Brittany Conway of Vandergrift agreed Monday to forgo a preliminary hearing in her child endangerment and reckless endangerment case.

Authorities in Westmoreland County said emergency responders were called to the North Belle Vernon gas station in September 2016 for a report of a woman possibly having a miscarriage.

Authorities said a paramedic found a plastic bag in the trash receptacle and inside was a baby with umbilical cord and placenta attached. Officials said the baby was expected to survive. Conway remains free on unsecured bond.

