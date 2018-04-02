Dunkin’ Donuts partners with Second Harvest to feed hungry families

All funds raised will remain in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

By Published:
Dunkin' Donuts
This Aug. 3, 2017, photo shows a Dunkin' Donuts sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. Dunkin' Donuts is cutting back on its food and drink offerings. The Boston Herald reports the new, simplified menu is expected to roll out in New England locations starting Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, before expanding nationwide in mid-March. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting today through April 30, Dunkin’ Donuts in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will be selling icons for a $1 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

With every icon purchased, the customer will receive a $1 off coupon for a pound of coffee. For every $1 given, the Food Bank can distribute $11 worth of food to hungry families in the community.

Last year, Dunkin’ Donuts’ locations in the Mahoning Valley raised over $21,000 to feed local families.

Harvest for Hunger is one of the largest annual, community-wide food and funds drives in the nation, and takes place in 21 counties in northeast Ohio during March and April.

The campaign is a collaborative effort of four food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Akron-Canton Regional Food bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.

All funds raised will remain in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

For more information on how you can get involved in Harvest for Hunger, you can visit http://www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or http://www.harvestforhunger.org.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s