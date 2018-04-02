Eileen W. August Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Eileen W. August, age 89, of Austintown, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Born September 20, 1928 in Salem; she was the daughter of William and Plaoma (Schisler) Roessler.

Eileen was a homemaker who enjoyed arts and crafts, as well as playing Bingo.

Survivors include her daughter, Geneva (Donald) Elliott; grandchildren, Steve and Tom Elliott and Nicole and William “Bud” Kraft; a great-granddaughter, Kathy Kraft; sisters, Viola Pack, Marjorie Roessler and Lois Pyle and a brother, Roger Roessler; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry in 2016; a daughter, Wanda Kraft in 1994; sisters, Janet Hall and Gladys Smith and a brother, William Roessler.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A private service will follow for the family.

