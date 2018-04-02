Girard crime activity: Man found passed out in front yard of home

Tuesday, March 27

4:33 a.m. – 500 block of Churchill Rd., Joseph Ferradino, charged with physical control of a vehicle, drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Ferradino admitted to smoking marijuana before a traffic stop. Marijuana, a pipe and rolling papers were found in the vehicle, according to a police report.

5:09 a.m. – 100 block of Churchill Rd., Michael Wagner, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana. Police said Wagner was passed out in the front yard of a home. When awoken, he was confused an unable to answer questions, according to a police report. Police said Wagner struggled with officers during his arrest. A vehicle with damage was found nearby, and keys were found in the backyard of a home. Police said Wagner, who was extremely intoxicated, was found with marijuana and a broken door handle from the car in his pocket.

8:41 p.m. – 100 block of E. Wilson Ave., a woman reported that her purse and wallet were stolen from her vehicle.

8:55 p.m. – 700 block of Trumbull Ave., reported burglary of a trailer at Hillcrest Trailer Park.

Wednesday, March 28

12:02 a.m. – 100 block of N. State St., a man reported that while he was at R U Out Bail Bonds, someone rummaged through his vehicle and stole a small amount of change. The vehicle was unlocked at the time.

7 a.m. – 100 block of Crumlin Ave., a woman reported that change was stolen from her vehicle, which was parked in her driveway.

4:25 p.m. – 200 block of E. Second St., a 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with domestic violence. The boy’s mother told police that he pushed her onto a couch after she asked him to do chores. She said he was yelling and spitting on the floor and at one point, pulled out a knife.

Thursday, March 29

9:02 p.m. – 900 block of N. State St., a manager at Family Dollar said a woman came into the store with two teenagers and a young boy. She said the woman filled a shopping cart full of cleaning supplies while the teenage girl asked for help in another aisle. She said the teenage boy then pushed the cart of items out of the store while she was distracted. The woman then came to the counter to purchase a few items, but an EBT card she had was declined. She told an employee that she would get a working card out of her vehicle but never came back.

Friday, March 30

9:50 a.m. – 100 block of N. Market St., a woman reported that a man she knows took her boyfriend’s air compressor and sold it to a man in Liberty Township.

4:24 p.m. – 1200 block of S. State St., Dennis Lee Hicks, 24, arrested on warrants and charged with falsification and drug possession during a traffic stop. Police said Hicks gave an officer a fake name when asked for his identification. He was found with two blunt marijuana roaches, according to a police report.

Saturday, March 31

6:28 p.m. – 300 block of S. Market St., Myles Seybert, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said Seybert hit a man in the head several times with a club. According to a police report, the men had been drinking together prior to the assault

Sunday, April 1

2:15 a.m. – 300 block of S. Market St., a man reported that his vehicle was broken into while parked at the Alumni Inn on March 26 or March 27. He said a black bag containing a laptop, headphone and microphone was taken. He said a suspect was in the area at the time and was acting suspiciously.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

